National

IEDs defused, arms and ammunition seized in Jharkhand

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 13 (PTI) Security personnel on Thursday defused two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and seized arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising personnel of CRPF and Jharkhand Police detected two IEDs, weighing 15 kg and 3 kg, set up by Maoists in Diku Ponga village in Chotanagra police station area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said, adding bomb squad defused the explosives.

The law enforcers also busted a Maoist arms dump in Jhimirekir village in Tonto police station area and seized a pistol with magazine, seven explosives, five electronic detonators, 250 detonators, 10 car remotes, seven plastic containers with explosives, 35 steel tiffin boxes and a bundle of cordex wire, he said. PTI BS ACD