IEDs recovered in 8 cans in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Apr 15 (PTI) Security forces recovered and defused improvised explosive devices (IEDs) kept in eight cans in a forest in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Monday, police said.

The explosives were recovered from the Lohra forest under the jurisdiction of the Barwadih police station during a special operation.

The second commandant of the CRPF 11 battalion, Vinod Kumar Kanojiya, said the central force along with the local police recovered the IEDs, which were later defused by the bomb disposal team.

Each of the eight cans weighed about 1.5 kg, he said.

"We suspect that the IEDs were hidden in the forest by the Naxalites to harm the police," he added.