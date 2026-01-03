IEEE of Tirupati's Mohan Babu Univ bags outstanding student branch award

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The IEEE Student Branch at Mohan Babu University (MBU) in Tirupati has been conferred with the Outstanding Student Branch Award 2025 at the IEEE India Council Awards, officials said.

"The recognition follows the branch's consistent performance and achievements, including its contribution to SAMARTHA 2025, a 36-hour national-level hackathon organised by IEEE, one of the world's largest professional association dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, with India being its largest membership base in the Asia-Pacific region," an official statement said.

SAMARTHA 2025 brought together student innovators from across the country to develop real-world technology solutions across domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and data science.

"This recognition by the IEEE India Council reflects the culture of innovation, research, and leadership we strive to foster at Mohan Babu University. Our students are not only learning technology but applying it to solve real-world problems, and the achievements of the IEEE Student Branch are a testament to that vision," said Maheswari, executive director and trustee of the university. PTI GJS PLB MNK MNK