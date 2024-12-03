If adjournments continue, House will be convened on Sunday as well: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday warned the members that if the business of the House is disrupted further due to adjournments, then he will have to convene the proceedings over the weekends to make up for the loss of time.

The government and opposition parties reached an agreement on Monday to break a week-long impasse in Parliament with the dates announced for a discussion on the Constitution, to mark its 75th year of adoption, in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17.

"The House will convene on Saturday, December 14 at 11 am. If you continue with adjournments, then for the number of days it has been adjourned, you will have to attend the proceedings on Saturday and Sunday as well," Birla said soon after the Question Hour.

He also remarked that he has not permitted intimation of any adjournment notices today.

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out last week due to protests by opposition members over the Adani indictment row, recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues. PTI GJS NAB DIV DIV