If bank work can be done from India, get it done, says HC on Indrani's overseas travel request

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday suggested to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, that if possible, she complete her bank work in Spain and the UK from India itself instead of travelling to the two European countries.

A single bench of Justice S C Chandak said that if the work was genuine and bonafide and required Mukerjea's physical presence in Spain and the UK, the CBI could consider her travel to those countries.

The bench also cautioned Mukerjea against adding more work other than what she had mentioned in the application filed before the special CBI court while seeking permission to travel abroad.

A special CBI court on July 19 allowed Mukerjea to travel once to Europe (Spain and the UK) for 10 days between intermittent periods for the next three months.

She had sought permission to travel, claiming pursuant to her divorce from Peter Mukerjea, she needed to change certain bank-related documents and other ancillary work.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a petition in the high court against the special court order.

Last month, the high court granted an interim stay on the special court order.

On Monday, CBI's advocate, Shreeram Shirsat, told the court that the agency verified with the banks in the UK and Spain, and payments Mukerjea needed to make could be made online, and hence, she need not travel.

He said the agency was awaiting reply from one other bank.

Mukerjea's advocate, Ranjeet Sangle, however, said she first needs to revive her defunct bank accounts in Spain before she can make any online payment.

Sangle pointed out a letter Mukerjea wrote to the Embassy of Spain, wherein she mentioned the work she needed to do.

Justice Chandak noted that the letter also mentioned repair work at a residential premises in the country.

"You (Indrani) have generated extra work. This was not mentioned in the application filed before the special court. This raises doubts and our eyebrows...Prima facie, such conduct will act against you," Justice Chandak said.

The bench adjourned the matter till August 27, and sought a list from both Mukerjea and the CBI on the work she needs to do in the UK and Spain and if the same can be done from India.

"If the tasks can be done from here, get it done. Both sides, I am telling. When the task is bonafide and genuine, if safety and security is not an issue, let it be," the court said.

The bench extended the interim stay on the special court order till August 27.

The special court had, while granting permission, also laid down certain conditions on Mukerjea.

During her travel, she has to attend the office of the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices there at least once during her visit and obtain an attendance certificate, said the court.

The court also directed Mukerjea to furnish a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder came to light and walked out of jail in May 2022 on being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, as per the prosecution.

Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

The killing came to light only in 2015 when Rai revealed it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate Arms Act case.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea, was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to the murder.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed the Bora murder case. PTI SP ARU