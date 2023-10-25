If BJP calls public welfare works ‘revdi’, then we will continue to distribute it: Supriya Shrinate

Raipur: Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday slammed the BJP saying the saffron party calls welfare initiatives for the poor and needy ‘revdi’ (culture of freebies) and stressed that her party will continue to adopt such measures.

Advertisment

BJP has been attacking its rivals claiming that they promise freebies to win elections and likening it to free distribution of the sweet dish revdi.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan in Raipur, she said how liquor prohibition, her party’s promise in 2018 polls, can be implemented will be decided by the next elected government after deliberations and consensus.

“In those states where Congress is in power and elections will be held next month, particularly in Chhattisgarh we have been seeking votes and peoples' blessings based on our works and by showing our report card...When welfare work is being done for tribals, labourers, Dalits, the exploited, deprived and farmers, BJP and the PM call it revdi,” she said.

Advertisment

Seeking to highlight the Bhupesh Baghel government’s welfare schemes and achievements, she said 40 lakh people have been brought out of poverty in the past five years.

The Congress government gave 85,000 jobs and created 5 lakh employment in five years, she claimed.

“BJP has no issues to raise and it has lost its existence in the state. Neither it has energy nor excitement,” she said, exuding confidence over her party’s victory in Chhattisgarh polls.

Advertisment

“If they call public welfare works revdi then we will continue to distribute it,” she said.

Asked if the Congress failed to fulfil its promise of a liquor ban and regularisation of contractual employees, Shrinate said, “Some subjects require more deliberations, consensus and coordination and this (liquor ban) is one such issue.”

She said the state has been struggling with the “nuisance as a result of (consumption of) liquor”. “Our government’s opinion is to stop this nuisance. What will be its further outline will be decided by the elected government,” she said.

Advertisment

On the contractual employees, Shirnate said their salary has been increased by 27 per cent but it should be hiked more as adhoc employees do not have social security. The hike in the salary is one step and if the Congress again comes to power, further steps will be taken, she said.

Both require deliberations and consensus, she added.

Polling to the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.