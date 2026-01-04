If BJP has its way, it will even remove 'socialism' from Constitution, says SP MP

Ballia (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey has claimed that if the BJP had its way, it would even remove the word "socialism" from the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Saturday night, Pandey targeted the BJP over the denial of permission to install a statue of SP founder and former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan camp in the Magh Mela premises (in Prayagraj), and alleged that the BJP has no faith in democracy and the Constitution.

"Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was a leader of the entire country. The BJP has no concern for the country. The BJP is averse to socialism. If the BJP has its way, it will even remove the word socialism from the Constitution," the Ballia Lok Sabha MP said.

He added that fascist forces like the BJP are frightened by the growing popularity of the SP and that is why they are talking about banning the installation of the SP founder's statue.

The Mulayam Singh Yadav Memorial Service Institution has set up a camp at the Magh Mela premises in Prayagraj. The camp was inaugurated by the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey.

The camp is being run by the institution's president, Sandeep Yadav. He also installed Netaji's statue during the Kumbh Mela last year, a recent statement by the SP had said.

However, the administration did not permit the installation of the SP founder's statue at the Magh Mela and allegedly lodged false cases against Sandeep Yadav, it said.

Addressing the gathering, Mata Prasad Pandey had shared several anecdotes from Mulayam Singh Yadav's life and condemned the administrative action against Sandeep Yadav.

Samajwadi Mahila Sabha national president Juhi Singh, who was also present at the inauguration of the camp, said that the administrative decision not to allow the installation of Netaji's statue was condemnable.