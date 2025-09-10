If BJP says good-bye to workers, voters will do same to party: former minister Mungantiwar

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said if the party spurns its loyal leaders and workers, voters will do the same to the party.

The former Maharashtra minister was replying to a reporter's question about whether an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray would affect the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll prospects in Mumbai.

Mungantiwar, a former state BJP chief, said it would not affect his party.

"BJP has won the hearts of people, hence it has won so many elections. I always remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that no party should become a machine winning elections but always strive to win the hearts. If the BJP does ta-ta-bye-bye to its loyal leaders and workers, voters will do the same to the BJP," he said.

Notably, the senior state BJP leader who was a minister in the previous BJP-led Mahayuti government did not find a berth in the cabinet after Devendra Fadnavis became chief minister following the 2024 elections.

Mungantiwar, meanwhile, also remarked that the Thackeray cousins share similar views and have a common aim, and it was a bit suspicious that they should take so long to announce an alliance ahead of Mumbai civic elections. "There is not much left to discuss between the Thackerays," he added.

While the BJP would not be affected their coming together, Congress could lose some of its votes to the Thackerays, Mungantiwar claimed.

"They should try to meet people, win their hearts; electoral outcome is a by-product. They should take a final decision at once, as they keep meeting each other," Mungantiwar added. PTI ND KRK