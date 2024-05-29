If BJP wins LS polls, it will bring new law to snatch farmers' lands: Akhilesh

Sonbhadra (UP), May 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed if the BJP retains power at the Centre, it will introduce a law similar to the repealed farm laws to "snatch the lands of farmers".

He also promised to provide "record" employment on coming to power if the INDIA bloc wins the Lok Saba elections.

Addressing a poll rally to seek votes for SP candidate from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Chhotelal Kharwar, Yadav promised that if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, it would waive off all loans of farmers.

He pointed out that the BJP leaders seeking votes for the party to retain power at the Centre are the "same people who brought the black farm laws to take away the lands of farmers." "The black laws were repealed only after the protest of farmers who united against it. The black laws have been repealed but we need to remain alert. If they come back to power, they will bring a similar law to encroach the land of farmer and adivasis," Yadav said.

He also accused the Modi government of exploiting farmers by making urea fertilisers costlier.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP-led Centre, Yadav claimed that the government of "deliberately" leaking question papers of recruitment exams.

He added that the country's youths travel to places far away from their homes to appear for recruitment exams but after returning, they come to know that the question paper has been leaked.

"I want to assure the youngsters that if they (BJP) have made a record of not giving employment and snatching jobs, we will make a record of giving jobs if the INDI alliance government is formed," the SP president asserted. He reiterated the promise of scrapping the Agniveer scheme if the opposition alliance is voted to power.

If the INDIA bloc forms government, the poor will get flour and mobile data free of cost, Yadav promised.

"This election is about saving our future. At the same time, this election is also about saving the Constitution, which gives us respect, which protects our rights," he said.

He also slammed the BJP-led Centre over inflation rise leading to income disparity.

"When the prime minister was asked about income disparity in the country's economy, he asked in return if he should make all the poor rich." Robertsganj will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. PTI CDN RPA