If BJP wins over 370 seats in LS polls, it will mark last day of Constitution: Iltija Mufti

Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Monday said if the BJP wins over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, it will mark the last day of the Indian Constitution.

"If BJP does indeed cross the 370 mark- tonight will mark the last day of the Indian constitution. The brute majority will formally give way to Godhse's India & most certainly a Hindu Rashtra. The country we've known will cease to exist hereon," she posted on X.

The PDP leader's post comes a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections amidst exit polls predicting a landslide win for the BJP. PTI MIJ AS AS