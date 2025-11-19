If BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Municipality, corruption will be eradicated: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipality, corruption will be completely removed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a five-year development plan for the state capital.

Chandrasekhar made the announcement after inaugurating a meeting where all 101 NDA candidates for the municipality were introduced, a party statement said.

In his inaugural address, the BJP state chief said that the people have come to realise that only the saffron party was capable of bringing change.

He also claimed that the people cannot be fooled by terming the BJP as a communal party, the statement said.

Chandrasekhar further claimed that lakhs of families in the state capital lack access to drinking water, thousands do not have houses, there is no drainage system in the city and over two lakh people have been attacked by stray dogs.

He contended that neither the LDF government, during its 10 year rule, nor the Congress, which had eight ministers in the UPA government at the Centre, did anything for the state capital, the statement said.

He said that if a BJP mayor comes, each ward will have a primary health centre and corruption will be eradicated with the help of AI technology in administrative functions.

NDA Convener Thushar Vellappally, former BJP state president P K Krishnadas, party state vice president Sreelekha IPS, were among the senior leaders present at the event, the statement said. PTI HMP ROH