If Cong voted to power, poor families in Odisha will get Rs 26K each month: AICC in-charge

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) If the Congress is voted to power in Odisha and at the Centre, each poor family in the state will get financial assistance of at least Rs 26,000 per month, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said if the party forms a government in Odisha, it will provide poor women with the assistance of Rs 2,000 under the 'Gruh Laxmi Yojana', Rs 2,000 pension to farmers, widows, persons with disabilities and old age people.

Similarly, the Congress has promised to provide the people of Odisha with up to 200-unit free electricity, which will be around Rs 2,000 per month.

The MSP of paddy will be enhanced to Rs 3,000 per quintal while the LPG cylinder will be made available at Rs 500, he said.

Advertisment

If the Congress comes to power here, it will provide each poor family of the state with around Rs 10,000 per month, said Kumar, the AICC in-charge of Odisha.

Similarly, if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, the central government will transfer more than Rs 16,000 to the accounts of each poor family every month, he said.

Besides, he said, the poor can avail of free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh per year, if the Congress forms a government in Odisha.

Advertisment

In the past, the Congress had given employment under MGNREGA and introduced the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

On the other hand, both the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha and the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre are "copying Congress government’s schemes and hoodwinking the people", he alleged.

Kumar appealed to electors to cast their votes against the BJD and the BJP. PTI BBM BBM BDC