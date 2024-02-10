If Cong was in power, Ram temple wouldn't have been built: BJP MP

New Delhi: The Ram temple in Ayodhya would not have been built if the Congress was in power, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

Participating in the debate on "the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala", Sarangi said he had also gone for 'karseva' during the Ram temple movement. "(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did an impossible task. If the Congress was in power, I can guarantee that the Ram Temple would have never been built," Sarangi, who represents Odisha's Balasore in the Lower House of Parliament, said. The BJP leader said that the Ram temple is a "Rashtra Mandir". "People question if it was really the birthplace of Ram. What is the evidence? Can they say so about any other 'mahapurush'? What is the proof of your birth? Did you test the DNA of your parents before calling them parents?" he said. "The question is whether there was a temple or not, it has been established. The court said there was a temple, and the temple will remain there," Sarangi said. Janata Dal (United) MP from Jhanjharpur, Ramprit Singh, urged the prime minister to construct a "huge" Sita temple at her "birthplace". "Ram is incomplete without Sita. I urge the prime minister to make a huge temple of 'janaki' at her birthplace in Sitamarhi," he said. He also said January 22 was celebrated in Bihar just like Diwali.

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at the newly built Ayodhya temple was held on January 22.