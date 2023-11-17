If 'Delhi ke Malik' had stepped out of his 'Sheesh Mahal', he would have seen mess in Yamuna: Lekhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Union minister and senior BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi on Friday took a veiled swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of pollution in Yamuna, and said if the "Dilli ke Malik' had "stepped out of his Sheesh Mahal" he would have seen this mess.

Interacting with reporters, she wished people observing the four-day Chhath Puja which got underway on Friday.

Asked about, many devotees having to stand in polluted and frothing water to perform rituals in the river, Lekhi said, "The water system that is not there, that disorder..sewage, waste flows into Yamuna, detergent... There is no means for septic tank, no way to segregate it, and entire filth goes into Yamuna, which is the reason for Yamuna's pollution".

Without naming Kejriwal, she then took a dig at him, saying, "The one who is the 'master of Delhi' ('Dilli ke Malik hain), perhaps not aware of this mess, because if he had stepped out of his 'grand residence' ('Sheesh Mahal'), he would have seen this mess". PTI KND NB NB