If elected representatives try to obstruct projects, contact CMO or me: Ajit Pawar to officers

Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) The vision of a developed Maharashtra by 2047 is not just a concept, but a movement towards a prosperous, advanced and empowered state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.
Pawar asked government officials to contact the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) or reach out to him directly if they come across elected representatives trying to obstruct certain development projects.
The deputy CM, who handles the finance and planning portfolio, was speaking at a two-day workshop organised by the state administration for government officers in Pune.
"This workshop has been organised to ensure quality training regarding infrastructure projects. If you and we make swift decisions, the burden on the state government will be reduced. The development of Maharashtra is our shared responsibility.
"We are both witnesses and participants in this journey of progress. The vision of a developed Maharashtra by 2047 is not just a concept, but a movement towards a prosperous, advanced and empowered state," he noted.
He emphasised the BJP-led Mahayuti has come back to power with a resounding mandate and if bureaucrats have to say something about an MLA, they should reach out to the government without any hesitation.
"This time, we have received such a strong support. We have 238 MLAs (in 288-member house) and Shinde Saheb (Shiv Sena leader and another deputy CM Eknath Shinde) is also with us. If you have something to say about any MLA, don't worry about whether the CM will like it or not. Make sure information reaches us. This is not about preferences or personal choices, this is about Maharashtra's development," stated Pawar, who heads the NCP, a ruling bloc constituent.
"There might be multiple challenges while implementing projects. To find solutions for these challenges, this workshop has been jointly organised by (state agencies) CIDCO, YASHADA, and MITRA.
"Many times, it happens elected representatives try to obstruct certain projects. If such a situation arises, you should immediately contact the CMO or reach out to me directly," he told the officers attending the conference.
This workshop has been organised to enhance knowledge of officials and if mistakes in work happen after this, they will witness the consequences, the deputy CM cautioned.
Officers will receive proper training through this workshop, and several of the state's ambitious projects will be completed as soon as possible," Pawar stated. PTI COR RSY