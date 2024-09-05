“If even 1% of us come out…”: Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s fresh threat

New Delhi: While claiming to be a peaceful community, Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) head Maulana Tauqeer Raza in the same breath threatened the government on Thursday of dire consequences if the Muslim youths go out of control.

Speaking with the news agency IANS, Raza remarked, "Whether we are 15 crore, 20 crore, or 25 crore, we do not know, but the government has misunderstood our silence as weakness. It's time to show them our power."

“Now it seems that the government is interpreting our silence, our peace-loving nature, and our restraint as weakness. We need to show the government that we are not weak. If even 1% of us come out, it will be difficult for you to answer,” he added.

Lucknow: Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) on marching in the streets of Delhi, says, "...We are going to hold a meeting in Delhi against the injustice. Whether we are 15 crore, 20 crore, or 25 crore, we do not know...Now it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/F4a28ADNfW — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

Many across social media platforms expressed alarm over what they perceive as an open threat of civil unrest or even civil war.

Raza's statements come against the backdrop of his history of controversial actions, including his involvement in the 2010 Bareilly riots, where he was later identified by the court as a mastermind due to his inflammatory speeches.

Political analysts suggest that Raza's comments could be an attempt to mobilize his community against what he perceives as governmental overreach or bias against Muslims.

The government, on its part, has not issued a direct response to Raza's comments but has historically acted decisively against threats to public order.