If falsehoods are turned into truth, they will boomerang: Uddhav warns BJP over Salian case

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cautioned the BJP that if it wants to project untrue things as facts, then it will backfire, as the ruling party members targeted his son Aaditya over Disha Salian’s death.

Talking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, he vehemently rejected any links between Aaditya and Salian’s death and said there was no substance in the allegations.

“I was surprised how come this (Salian) issue was not raised in the last 2-3 sessions. There is nothing new in it as this issue has been raised repeatedly in the House in the past.

“There is no substance in this issue. But if politics is being done in such a bad way then it will hurt everyone. I want to tell these people that if you want to turn falsehoods into truth, then it will also boomerang on you,” Thackeray said.

On Thursday, the ruling party members targeted Thackeray over Salian’s death, both inside and outside the state legislature.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Wednesday that he had moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the “mysterious” circumstances under which his daughter was found dead in June 2020.

He urged the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the probe to the CBI.

Thackeray said the “venom” used by the BJP to finish the opposition is now “killing” it.

On the issue of Aurangzeb’s grave, Thackeray said, “I want to thank the RSS because they have buried those in the grave who raised the issue of Aurangzeb’s tomb. People are tired of talking on old issues over which riots are being engineered.” He was referring to RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar, who told reporters in Bengaluru that any form of violence was detrimental to society's well-being and described Aurangzeb as “irrelevant”.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Thackeray said the hands of those who harassed the woman police constable during Nagpur violence should be chopped off. Those who purposely engineered riots should be given a taste of the law, he said.

He said it is a matter of research who engineered the riots in Nagpur. He also wondered whether it was a coincidence that the city witnessed violence when BJP MLAs raised the issue of corruption in the Urban Development Department and Thane civic body, both controlled by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He said a handful of opposition lawmakers are cornering a government with a brute majority.

The government is trying to do things to hide its failure but its every move is failing, he added.