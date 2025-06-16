If Gaurav Gogoi criticises RSS, nationalist forces become stronger: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Jun 16 (PTI) Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Monday said the nationalist forces will become stronger if state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi attacks the RSS.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia declared that he is a 'swayamsevak' of the RSS, which means "welfare of all and service to all".

"The more Gaurav Gogoi abuses the RSS, the stronger our nationalist force will become. The recent election results in Maharashtra and Haryana have proven this fact. Gaurav Gogoi understands it well," he said.

Commenting on the recent communal tensions in certain areas of Assam, Gogoi on Sunday alleged that RSS penetrated every village of the state and is trying to create enmity between communities ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

"They are trying to create communal tension and divide people in the name of religion. I request the Assam Police to check them and ask them to register in police stations to avoid any tension in the coming days," he demanded.

Saikia claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi visited an RSS camp at Wardha in Maharashtra in 1934 and made appreciative remarks about the organisation.

Taking a dig at Gogoi, the BJP MP said, "Those who have spent half of their lives in air-conditioned rooms can never truly understand what the RSS is or what it does. The RSS works among the common people.

"This isn't just a passing statement by him. It's a planned narrative he is trying to build deliberately. I pray he is blessed with good sense soon." Saikia further said that if Gogoi continues criticising the RSS in this manner, the BJP will become more active.

"Gaurav Gogoi performs namaz, recites the kalma, and many people pray for him. But had he chanted kirtan too, the public would have appreciated him more," he claimed.

The BJP leader alleged that Gogoi has been accused of being an agent of the ISI, and his wife works under the supervision of the Pakistani spy agency "Expecting to hear the truth about the RSS from someone like him is foolish," he added.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been alleging that Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, and his wife have links with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. PTI TR TR SOM