If God is willing, Shiv Sena (UBT) will install its mayor in Mumbai: Uddhav

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said if God is willing, the party could have its mayor in Mumbai, remarks coming a day after the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine won the civic elections in the financial capital.

A day after the BJP-Sena combine wrested the Mumbai civic body from the Thackerays in high-stakes elections, Uddhav interacted with Sena (UBT) workers.

He said the BJP wants to mortgage Mumbai and won the polls by betrayal, adding that Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin.

Thackeray said it's his dream to install Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised.

He said the BJP is under impression that it has finished off Shiv Sena (UBT), but that didn't happen.

"The BJP couldn't finish off Shiv Sena on the ground," he said, apparently referring to 65 seats won by Sena (UBT) in the BMC elections.

The BJP used all means but could not buy loyalty, he added.

"They (BJP) have registered victory by betrayal for mortgaging Mumbai. Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. The battle has not ended, but it has just begun," Thackeray added.

The BJP won 89, and ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats in the 227-member BMC, while Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65 and MNS six seats. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat. PTI PR NSK