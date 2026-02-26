If history were taught accurately, no Muslim would consider Aurangzeb a hero: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that if history were taught accurately in schools in the last 70 years, no Muslim would have considered Mughal king Aurangzeb a “hero”.

He also derided attempts to draw parallels between Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

The CM was speaking in the assembly during a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address to the joint sitting of the Budget session.

Fadnavis said that in the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) books, 17 pages were earlier dedicated to Mughals and only one page to Shivaji Maharaj.

The Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that 20 pages are now dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj and Maratha history, he said.

“If history were taught accurately in the past 70 years, not a single Muslim would consider Aurangzeb a hero. We will always oppose those who treat invaders as heroes,” he said.

Fadnavis also said he was not getting into the debate over whether Tipu Sultan was good or bad.

“However, we will oppose any comparison between Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tipu Sultan may have fought the British, but he did it to save his own kingdom. But he also killed 75,000 Hindus and 33,000 Nairs,” he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal had courted controversy by suggesting equivalence between Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, triggering fierce condemnation from Fadnavis, who called the comment “shameful”.

Tipu Sultan remains a polarising figure of history, with one segment invoking his bravery in battle against the British, while others have pointed to his bigotry and ill-treatment of Hindus in several parts of south India. On the other hand, Shivaji Maharaj is universally revered for his military genius as well as administrative skills based on benevolence and social welfare.

The chief minister also responded to the controversy that had followed the move order to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools in the state.

The state had stayed the decision amid stiff resistance from different quarters, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray who joined hands over the issue.

Fadnavis said the decision was taken by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi when it was in power. “You blamed us for what you did. However, I would like to take credit for bringing two brothers together. I’m happy for that,” he said. PTI MR NR