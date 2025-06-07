If I can influence VB, CM Mann doesn't deserve to be in his chair: Cong bypoll nominee

Ludhiana, Jun 7 (PTI) Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, on Saturday attacked the AAP government in Punjab over his summons in a land misuse case, saying if he really had influence in the Vigilance Bureau, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not deserve to hold on to his chair even for a day. Ashu’s remarks came a day after the Punjab government placed Jagatpreet Singh, SSP (Vigilance), Ludhiana, under suspension, with state minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond claiming that the SSP issued summons to Ashu to "favour" him.

He also claimed that a "conspiracy orchestrated by Ashu to gain political sympathy ahead of the by-election has been exposed".

Asked to comment on AAP’s claim that he himself got the summons issued by the SSP to gain sympathy, Ashu said, "If that is true, don't you think Bhagwant Mann, who heads the home and vigilance departments, should resign for having no control over the bureau?” The Congress leader also claimed that the AAP was completely "frustrated and panic-stricken" as the ground was slipping from beneath their feet.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat will take place on June 19 and the results will be out on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Sondh on Friday alleged that the vigilance notice to Ashu "was part of a deceitful ploy devised by the Congress leader”.

A probe found that the vigilance SSP who issued the summons was a former classmate and close friend of Ashu, Sondh alleged.

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday summoned Ashu in connection with a case of misuse of school land in Ludhiana, in which the allegations pertained to cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

"AAP’s only aim today is to loot and rob as much as it can, knowing well that its time is limited. But it will be held accountable for each and every penny it looted from the people of Punjab," Ashu said.

"Now it is implicating me in false cases. But the cycle of justice will take a full turn and everybody will be held accountable,” he added.

Asked about the upcoming bypoll, the Congress nominee said, “It is for the people of Ludhiana to decide. I leave it to their judgement by presenting my case before them.” PTI COR CHS ARI