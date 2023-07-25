Advertisment
#National

If I can meet strip parade victims, why can’t Manipur CM: Swati Maliwal

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
25 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
If I can meet strip parade victims, why can’t Manipur CM: Swati Maliwal

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal (File image)

Imphal: Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.

She said, “The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can’t he?”

#N Biren Singh #Manipur #Swati Maliwal Manipur #Swati Maliwal #DCW #Delhi Commission for Women
Advertisment
Subscribe