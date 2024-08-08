If India remains Hindu majority then Bangladesh-like situation not possible here: VHP leader

Nagpur, Aug 8 (PTI) A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary on Thursday said as long as India retains its Hindu majority character, a Bangladesh-like situation of civil unrest and mass uprising will not arise in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP (Goa & Maharashtra) regional secretary Govind Shende maintained the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh is facing atrocities amid turmoil in the neighbouring country.

Shende said shops, offices, homes and temples of Hindus are not safe in Bangladesh due to the presence of radical elements there.

The VHP leader urged the world community to ensure the safety of Hindus in that country.

Asked by reporters if a Bangladesh-like situation could happen in India as well, Shende said, "Hindus should ponder over it...and that is why we are saying every Hindu should have two children. If Hindus remain in majority then such a situation will not arise (in India), but if Hindus are not in majority then such a situation can arise." Hindus are facing brutal violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The neighbouring country has witnessed a spike in crime against Hindus and the destruction of their temples after it was engulfed by civil unrest which started with student protests against the quota system and morphed into a mass uprising against then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leading to her ouster.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with Hasina’s Awami League party were killed in the violence since Monday when Hasina resigned and fled to India.

At least 232 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on Monday, taking the toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July. PTI CLS RSY