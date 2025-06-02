If it helps party, will definitely contest Bihar polls, says Chirag Paswan; backs Nitish for CM post

Raipur, Jun 2 (PTI) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Monday said he will definitely contest the upcoming Bihar polls if his candidature consolidates his party's position and "strike rate".

He also said there is no vacancy for the post of chief minister of the eastern state as incumbent Nitish Kumar will continue to lead post the polls, likely to be held in October-November this year.

Paswan was talking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport here on his arrival to attend an event of a regional news channel.

When asked about his contesting Bihar assembly elections, Paswan said, "I have already said that I don't see myself in the politics of the Centre for a longer period. The reason for my entry into politics is Bihar and Biharis (people of Bihar). I have my own vision - Bihar First, Bihari First." "In such a situation, I want my state Bihar to stand at par with developed states. After becoming an MP for the third time, I realised that it may not be possible (to work for Bihar) by staying in Delhi," he asserted, adding that he had told his party that he wished to return to Bihar (politics) soon.

Paswan said several parties benefitted when their national leaders have fought state polls.

"The BJP has tried this strategy many times by fielding their MPs in the assembly elections and have got its benefit. If my move to enter the poll fray strengthens my party and consolidates its strike rate (percentage of seats won against seats fought) then I will contest. We had a 100 per cent strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. I would like my strike rate to be just as good in the Bihar polls," he said.

Asked about the chief ministerial face of the NDA for the Bihar polls, he said, "There is no vacancy for the post of Bihar CM. Nitish Kumar will be on the post after the polls." The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to soon call a meeting of its executive members to formalise a proposal urging Paswan to contest the Bihar assembly elections. PTI TKP BNM