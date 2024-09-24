If JMM returns to power, infiltrators will become majority in Jharkhand in 5-10 years: Shivraj

Ranchi, Sep 24 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that if the JMM-led coalition returned to power in Jharkhand, no one could stop foreign intruders from becoming the majority in the state.

Addressing the BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in Bokaro, he claimed the BJP alone can protect the state's "beti, mati and roti (daughter, land and bread)" who are under grave threat from the infiltrators.

"If the JMM-led coalition is voted to power in Jharkhand again, days are not far off when infiltrators will rule here... No one can stop foreign intruders from becoming the majority in Jharkhand in the coming 5-10 years," he claimed.

He alleged that the infiltrators were grabbing land by marrying local women.

Alleging that the JMM-led coalition was "patronising" infiltrators, he said they were not only being welcomed for "vote bank politics" but were also being given Aadhaar cards.

Attacking the state government over the deaths during the recruitment drive for constables, Chouhan said, "Have you ever heard of 16-17 aspirants dying during physical test in any other place? The Hemant Soren government promised jobs to 5 lakh youth when it came to power but gave nothing in four years and ten months." "Now, when elections are on the anvil they are announcing various schemes. Our children with dreams in their eyes went to run for excise constables. Their mothers received them in shrouds," he added.

Referring to the state's 'Mainya Samman Yojna', the agriculture minister said the BJP will double the assistance if it is voted to power.

He also promised to fill up 2.87 lakh vacant posts in the government if the party came to power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 20 launched the 'Parivartan Yatra', which will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2. Around 50 senior leaders of the BJP, including CMs of states it rules, are expected to participate in the programme. PTI NAM SOM