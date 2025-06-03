If Kamal Haasan wishes, ready to meet and discuss why we want apology: KFCC

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) If actor Kamal Haasan wants, we can meet and discuss why we want him to render an unconditional apology, said Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday, post an emergency executive committee meeting.

In a statement issued by KFCC, which reiterated the demand that the actor, director and producer must apologise, it said that it is willing to meet and discuss this with him as decided in the court.

"Since Kamal Haasan has told the Karnataka high court that he will not be releasing the film as planned, that issue has become irrelevant. But we stand by our demand for an apology from him. Further action will be taken as per the order of the court," read the statement.

Haasan had said 'Kannada was born out of Tamil' at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming Tamil film 'Thug Life', sparking a backlash in Karnataka, prompting KFCC to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.

Earlier in the day, M Narasimhalu, President of KFCC, also told PTI that as the matter is in court now, KFCC will do what the court tells them to do.

He had also confirmed that KFCC executive committee members would meet once Karnataka High Court issued an order.

Raaj Kamal Films International, helmed by Haasan and one of the producers of 'Thug Life', had filed a petition at Karnataka High Court seeking "protection" on June 2.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Nagaprasanna on Tuesday, the counsel for petitioner Raaj Kamal Films International maintained that there was no malice and an apology was not warranted and submitted that the screening of the movie would not be insisted upon in Karnataka till the issue gets resolved through dialogue.

The court posted further hearing of the petition to June 10. PTI JR ROH