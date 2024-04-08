If Kejriwal joins BJP, he will be released in a day: Atishi

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 8 (PTI) If jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joins BJP, he will be released within a single day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said here on Monday.

The AAP national convenor is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with an alleged excise scam.

"Kejriwal will never bow down. He will keep fighting for the rights of common man across the country, whether he is inside or outside the jail," Atishi said during a road show at Duliajan under the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency where AAP has fielded a candidate.

"If Kejriwal joins the BJP like (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma, he will be released in one day," she said.

The BJP is afraid of Kejriwal because he fulfils his promises, the Delhi education minister said.

The BJP has “put him behind bars as he builds good schools, excellent hospitals and makes children from poor families capable of admissions to IIT”, she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He provides free treatment to every poor person, no matter how expensive it is, said Atishi, a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee.

"The BJP tells lies and makes big promises during elections but after forming the government, they forget all the promises they made", she claimed.

Kejriwal has now brought his guarantees to the people of Dibrugarh who must "choose the politics of honesty and will get good schools and excellent hospitals", she said.

Labourers working in tea plantations will get a daily wage of Rs 450, and will get a lease of their houses, besides getting minimum support price, the senior AAP leader added.

"Only Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party can make this happen", she asserted.

She appealed to the people of Dibrugarh to send AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar to the Parliament this time by voting for him.

Atishi said that the people of Assam have always given a lot of love and blessings to the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal.

“No one could have imagined that the Aam Aadmi Party would get a seat in the municipal elections in Guwahati or Tinsukia", she added. PTI DG NN