If Left thinks no anti-incumbency factor in poll defeat, may God save them: Cong's Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that if the ruling LDF keeps claiming that there was no anti-incumbency factor in their defeat in the recent local body polls, then "may God save them".

Chennithala was referring to the claims by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, a day ago, and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday, that there was no anti-incumbency feeling among the public.

He was of the view that the Left front should keep believing that there was no anti-incumbency factor.

He said that it was good they are repeating that as they believe that the people made a mistake and not the Left.

"It is good. We want them to keep repeating it. They are not ready for any self criticism despite such a huge loss and the people will see that. The Left is not realising that if they continue like this, more setbacks are in store for them," the Congress leader said.

He said that the public voted against the LDF due to their day-to-day problems under the Left rule.

"If the LDF does not see that and is not willing to consider it, then may God save them. That is all I can say," Chennithala said.

Earlier in the day, Sivankutty contended that no anti-incumbency mindset was seen from the voting pattern and therefore, it was a wrong analysis of the poll results.

The minister claimed that certain news media were spreading false reports that a CPI committee was of the view that there was an anti-incumbency factor in the defeat of the LDF and that the CPI(M) held a discussion on the alleged unilateral decision making by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sivankutty said that the CM never takes any unilateral decision and such news reports were aimed at creating ideological differences in the LDF.

"So, we did not see any anti-incumbency factor anywhere and it was not some Himalayan defeat in the local body polls. It was a small defeat. We will examine what happened and will take corrective measures to move forward stronger.

"We have shown that the LDF cannot be pushed back by such minor defeats," he contended.