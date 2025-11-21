If local civic body can't arrange funds, govt will ensure Shivaji Maharaj museum's facelift: Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will allocate necessary funds for the maintenance of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar if the local civic body is unable to bear the expense, state minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Wednesday.

His assurance comes in response to the dilapidated condition of the museum, which houses approximately 3,000 antiquities spanning a history of nearly 2,000 years, from the Satavahana era to the Maratha dynasty.

The museum's honorary director, Shriprakash Purwar, had earlier informed PTI about the dire need for immediate intervention from the local governing body.

He had claimed that multiple antiquities had to be removed from their showcases because the furniture displaying them had been entirely eaten up by termites.

"The state government is taking the matter seriously and will ensure the museum is properly maintained and developed. The government will take the initiative and provide funds for the development and maintenance of the museum," the Minister of Social Justice and Guardian Minister told reporters.

If the local municipal corporation lacks the necessary funds, the allocation will be made through the District Planning Committee for the museum, he added.