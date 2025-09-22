If Lord Ram can smile in Ayodhya, why not Krishna? asks MP CM

Mathura (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that since Lord Ram is smiling in his temple in Ayodhya, what is wrong if Lord Krishna smiles too.

Yadav, who was in Vrindavan to attend the closing ceremony of the Bhagwat Katha organised by his cabinet minister Rakesh Sharma at Keshav Dham to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and honour the martyrs, on Sunday, said, "We have seen Ramlalla smiling in Ayodhya...when Ramlalla is smiling, what is wrong if Krishna Kanhaiya also smiles?" "This should also be a source of joy. The sound is coming from all directions," he said.

Without naming anyone, Yadav said, "Those who are deaf should fix their ears, those who have problems with their eyes should see clearly. We are not far away." It is noteworthy that the Shahi Idgah Masjid-Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura is being heard in the Allahabad High Court.

While the Hindu side is demanding the demolition of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque and repossession of the land, the Muslim side is claiming the mosque's legal validity, citing the 1968 agreement and the Places of Worship Act of 1991.

Mohan Yadav did not mention this case, but his comments can be seen in this context. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ