If Maha Vikas Aghadi wins, Maharashtra will be ATM for Cong: Amit Shah

Jalgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the state will turn into an ATM (automated teller machine) for the Congress.

“They (MVA) will withdraw funds from Maharashtra by using the state's resources and send the money to Delhi,” Shah said, addressing a rally at Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.

“In contrast, if the BJP-led Mahayuti forms the government, the Modi administration will ensure greater development for Maharashtra,” Shah said.

The BJP is going to form the government in Jharkhand, and the Mahayuti government is going to come to power in Maharashtra, Shah said. “This is because Congress makes false promises and misleads people,” he added.

“Recently, Rahul Gandhi was seen waving a copy of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. He used the same copy while taking the oath in the Parliament.

“When some journalists got their hands on the very copy, it had blank pages. By showing a fake Constitution, Rahul broke the trust of the people and insulted Babasaheb. Apparently, you have never read the Indian Constitution, Rahul baba,” Shah said.

The “Sonia-Manmohan regime” didn’t act against Naxalism and terrorism for 10 years due to vote bank politics, Shah said.

“The entire politics of Congress runs on the basis of deception. They are saying that after the formation of the Mahayuti government, investment in Maharashtra has reduced,” he said.

“The truth is that after the formation of the government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, our Maharashtra is number one in FDI in the whole of India,” he said.

“Your one vote will not only form the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra but your one vote will also deposit Rs 2,100 in the account of Maharashtra's beloved sisters. Your one vote will result in depositing Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 12,000 annually in the farmers' account. Your one vote will strengthen the future of India,” he said.

Shah said PM Modi's guarantee is like 'patthar ki lakeer' (carved in stone), whereas the Congress has reneged on pre-poll promises in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Targeting senior politician Sharad Pawar, Shah said, Pawar was the chief minister and Union minister for so many years but did not do anything to give classical language status to Marathi.