If militancy has ended in J-K, incidents like Kulgam attack shouldn't happen: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday questioned the central government's claims that terrorism has been eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir and said if militancy has ended, incidents like the Kulgam terror attack should not happen.

Abdullah also criticised those claiming victory in the Delhi elections, emphasising that the decision lies with the country's people, not with him or his colleague Sakina Itoo.

Referring to the terror attack in Kulgam on Monday that left an ex-serviceman dead and two women including his wife injured, the former J-K chief minister questioned the government's assertion of having eradicated militancy.

"Ask those who claim that militancy has ended. If incidents like this happen, ask them where their claim has gone. Everyday, they make statements in Parliament, outside Parliament, on mountains and everywhere that militancy has ended.

"If militancy has ended, incidents like this should not happen," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Abdullah responded to a range of questions on political and social issues, including the Delhi elections, the INDIA bloc, the restoration of statehood and concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Regarding the upcoming Delhi assembly elections and the BJP's claims of victory, Abdullah wanted all to wait for elections to be held on Wednesday.

"They (BJP) also said they would come (to power in J&K). They said this way or that way, there will be a hung assembly (in J&K).

"Where have their claims gone today? They seem to have been silenced now. The decision is made by the people of this country, not by Farooq Abdullah or Sakina Itoo," he added.

Regarding chances of the BJP benefitting from INDIA bloc partners such as the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting separately in Delhi, Abdullah dismissed speculations about its impact on the alliance, stating, "If I were God or clairvoyant (antaryami), I could predict this. But I am a simple man.

"What do I know about who will come and who will not come? I did not even know if we would come here (in J&K)," he said.

Abdullah expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc, stating that it was progressing with God's blessings and would continue moving forward despite opposition.

Asked if he would take the initiative to unite alliance partners at the national level, Abdullah downplayed his role, saying, "I don't have that capacity, and I am not that person. We all know that together, we can do something better for this country. Divided, we cannot achieve anything." On the restoration of J-K's statehood, Abdullah reiterated his stance and expressed hope that it would be restored.

"God willing, it will be restored. It may take some time but it will definitely happen. If I were a clairvoyant, I would say it will happen now but I am not," he said.

Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's concerns about EVMs, Abdullah shifted focus to media freedom, questioning the ability of the press to critique the central government.

"You ask the questions you like. How many of our answers do you publish? "Can you criticise the central government? You only criticise the opposition. You and your newspaper will be destroyed. You will end up in jail. You keep buttering them up", he added.

Regarding the possibility of a cancer vaccine similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, Abdullah expressed scepticism about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. He claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine was administered without any trial.

"Today, we are seeing its results. Many young people are dying of heart attacks and other issues, and it is being said the vaccine is responsible. We cannot say anything until it is specifically determined whether it is responsible or not," he said.

Abdullah strongly advocated the development of a cancer vaccine, emphasising the need for a thorough research. "If you want to develop a vaccine for cancer, research should be conducted. Who says a vaccine should not be developed? "But it should not be rushed like the COVID vaccines were. I have also taken many vaccines," he said. PTI AB AB KSS KSS