If Muslim-majority Wayanad can elect non-Muslims, surely Rae Bareli can elect Muslims: Owaisi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) If Muslim-majority seats like Wayanad can elect non-Muslims, surely Rae Bareli, Amethi and Etawah can elect Muslims, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday, lamenting the small number of Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Reiterating B R Ambedkar's views, Owaisi said for India to be democracy in the substantial sense, political power must be held by the most marginalised and the weakest.

"He (Ambedkar) repeatedly said political power is the key to social progress. You have only four per cent Muslims here. The ruling party has no Muslim member," he said in a debate on election reforms in Lok Sabha.

He lamented that the small number of Muslims in Lok Sabha.

"Muslims are not there, they are not reflected in the secular parties for example if Muslim-majority seats like Wayanad can elect non-Muslims, surely Rae Bareli, Amethi and Etawah can elect Muslims," Owaisi said in an apparent swipe at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are MPs from Wayanad and Rae Bareli respectively. While Amethi and Rae Bareli has been the bastion of the Congress and the Gandhi family, Etawah has been an SP bastion.