If NDA retains power in Bihar, Mohiuddinnagar will be renamed as Mohan Nagar: Yogi

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly polls will "wipe away all signs of slavery" and Mohiuddinnagar, a block in Samastipur district, will be renamed "Mohan Nagar".

The BJP leader, who had a whirlwind tour of the poll-bound state on final day of campaigning for first phase of polls, made the remark at a rally in Mohiuddinnagar constituency.

"Brothers and sisters, I urge you to move forward in the direction of renaming Mohiuddinnagar as Mohan Nagar. It is possible. Let go of all signs of slavery. We did the same in Uttar Pradesh where we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj," Adityanath said.

"When resolute leaders take over, they act as per their convictions. Be it in the direction of generating employment for the youth or preserving cultural heritage," asserted Yogi, who is also the head priest of Gorakshdham shrine in Gorakhpur.

The BJP has given ticket to sitting MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh in Mohiuddinnagar where his principal rival is RJD's Ejya Yadav, who had won the seat in 2015 but failed to retain it five years later.

BJP leaders in Bihar have, for some time, been insisting that names of places with roots in the Indo-Islamic composite culture be changed.

This, however, has been frowned upon by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, who voiced strong disapproval of a suggestion by BJP leaders, several months ago, that Bakhtiyarpur, his birthplace on the outskirts of Patna, be renamed as "Nitish Nagar". PTI NAC NN