If needed, Delhi govt will bring law to provide social security to gig workers: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Delhi government will come up with a law to provide social security coverage to gig workers in the city if needed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The chief minister, after a meeting with a delegation of gig workers, said there will be no need for a separate law for the gig workers if the Centre clarifies whether they are covered under the construction workers welfare board.

"There is a significant sum with the Construction Workers Welfare Board in the state that is not used in the full," he said.

The representatives of Gig Workers Association appealed to Kejriwal to provide benefits such as job security, provident fund and insurance cover to those working with app-based delivery service companies, according to a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister directed minister Atishi to find out if the gig workers were covered under the Construction Workers Welfare Board. They can avail benefits of the board's welfare scheme if covered by it, he said.

He also suggested the association to approach to the Centre to seek clarification whether they are covered under the board.

"If the Centre issues a notification in this regard many problems of the gig workers will be solved and there will be no need to come up with a separate law for providing them social security," he said. PTI VIT SMN