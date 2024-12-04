If needed, sit on dharna to acquire land for railway project in Kerala: Vaishnaw tells Tharoor

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday suggested in the Lok Sabha that if required, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor can sit on a dharna for acquiring land for a railway project in Kerala.

Vaishnaw's comments came while replying to a question on the Nemom railway terminal project in Thiruvananthapuram, the home constituency of Tharoor.

During Question Hour, the Congress leader mentioned about the delay and insufficient funds for the project, which can help decongest the railway line to Thiruvananthapuram Central.

In response, Vaishnaw said the government's focus is to make sure the big cities and junctions are decongested, new terminals are built and that a lot of emphasis is given on designing them so that the demands and requirements of next 50 years are met.

"The question in Kerala is not of funds. We have already deposited Rs 2,150 crore for acquiring land... I would request Shashi Tharoor ji, a very influential MP whom entire Kerala listens to, if required, to sit on a dharna in front of the honourable state government and make sure that the land is acquired," Vaishnaw said. PTI RAM PK ARI