If neglected, organisations lose character, direction: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Striking a word of caution, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said if any organisation is neglected, then there are chances that it may change its character and direction.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a new office building of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Bhagwat said when an organisation is small, it goes about its work with the limited resources at its command.

"When an organisation grows, more resources are required. When it acquires a place in the life of a nation, then it requires a variety of resources. Every organisation has its soul and body," he said, addressing the gathering that comprised senior Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, among others.

"If the external look of an organisation is poor, then it is neglected. If it is prosperous, then it attracts envy. At times, if the organisation is neglected, then it also changes its character and direction," Bhagwat said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said an organisation should not be overly showy nor should it lack the necessary resources to carry out its work.

"There has to be a balanced, middle path that the workers should follow -- and such thinking comes from mindful, dedicated workers," he said.

The RSS chief also sent a message of unity, saying the world is looking towards India for guidance.

"The destiny of our country is changing. The whole world is looking towards India for guidance. It is our duty to present the right ideals to the whole world. We have got the knowledge and we have to adopt an approach with a sense of unity," Bhagwat said.

He said only a sense of unity among people from diverse sects, languages, castes and sub-castes can help achieve the goals of nation building and global welfare.

"I can see a new zeal in the youngsters of India to turn the country into a leading nation," Bhagwat said, adding that the younger generation has the potential to present alternative models of progress to the world.

"We will have to chart the destiny of our nation with a completely de-colonised mind. We will have to perform our experiments on that basis. The youngsters have the enthusiasm to build a nation and the capacity to work. They need to be given direction and proper knowledge. This knowledge comes through unity," he said.

Earlier, Bhagwat inaugurated "Yashwant", the new office of the ABVP named after its first organiser, Yashwantrao Kelkar.