If not RDG, give us 50 pc royalty on water used by hydro power plants in Himachal: CM

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday asked the Central government to grant 50 per cent royalty on water used by hydroelectric power plants in the state so that it can be self-sufficient in the absence of the Revenue Deficit Grant.

The Centre had recently announced the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG) to some states, including Himachal Pradesh. RDGs are funds released by the Centre to states to bridge gaps in their revenue accounts.

Talking to mediapersons here, Sukhu said his government has told Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that "we would not need the RDG if the Union government is willing to give 50 per cent royalty on the state's wealth -- water".

PSUs such as National Hydro Power Corporation, National Thermal Power Corporation and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) have become Mini Navratna companies, the chief minister said. He said the budget of SJVNL this year was Rs 67,000, against the Himachal Pradesh government's budget of Rs 58,000 crore.

Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh must be given at least half of the profit earned by these hydro power projects since they utilise the state's water for free; the funds would, in turn, help make the state self-sufficient.

The chief minister said that, nevertheless, Article 275 (1) of the Constitution provides for the release of RDG to states that cannot bridge the gap between their revenue receipts and expenditure.

He said the RDG was the right of the people of Himachal Pradesh. "We live in a cooperative federal structure; we have the right to plead our case," Sukhu said, adding, "I am unhappy about the fact that the BJP in the state is anti-Himachal." On the Himachali diaspora stranded in the Middle-East amid the ongoing crisis there, he said the chief secretary has been directed to provide all possible help to the state's people in Gulf countries and facilitate their return if they so wish.

Sukhu also exchanged greetings with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Holi.

Accompanied by his wife and Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur, the chief minister visited Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla at the Lok Bhavan here to celebrate the festival and exchange warm greetings.

In a display of camaraderie and joy, the governor and the chief minister applied colours on each other to celebrate Holi, the festival marking the victory of good over evil as well as the arrival of spring, according to a statement.

They also expressed hope that the festival of colours would further strengthen brotherhood and harmony among the people of Himachal Pradesh, bringing prosperity and happiness to every household in the state.