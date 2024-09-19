'If only reel minister had same honesty': Cong's swipe after Railway Board chairman's 'need more staff' remarks

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the government over Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar flagging urgent requirement for additional manpower to maintain the railways' ever-increasing assets, the Congress on Thursday said "if only the reel minister had the same honesty".

Kumar earlier said there is an urgent requirement for additional manpower to maintain the railways' ever-increasing assets. He urged the Finance Ministry to give the board the power to create non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories.

"The new Chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board has raised concerns about the manpower shortages in the Indian Railways and sought additional staff urgently to ensure the safe operation of trains. He has sought approval from the Ministry of Finance to create additional posts in the essential safety category," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"This is a refreshingly honest admission of the manpower shortages that have beset the Indian Railways and caused a litany of accidents and derailments the last few years. Hundreds of lives have been lost. If only the Reel Minister had the same honesty!" he said.

The Congress has been attacking the government, especially Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, over the recent railway accidents.

In a letter to Manoj Govil, the Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Ministry, Kumar has said the Railways has over the last few years witnessed a significant increase in capital expenditure -- from Rs 1.48 lakh crores in 2019-20 to 2.62 lakh crores in 2023-24.

"This capital expenditure is resulting in significant increase in assets for which adequate manpower is required for Reliable and Safe Train Operation," Kumar said.

"These assets will further increase in coming years considering Railways target of Mission 3,000 MT (by 2030) from current level of 1,610 MT," he added.

Kumar argued that for achieving this objective, more trains will have to be run which requires increased manpower for both train running and infrastructure maintenance.

"As per the existing instruction of the Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance, creation of posts (except crew review in railway) requires the approval of the Department of Expenditure," he said. PTI ASK AS AS