If Oppn brings no-confidence motion, it will be compelled to hear about work done by my govt: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Taking a dig at the opposition, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said they will be forced to hear about the work carried out by his dispensation if they do so.

The opposition had announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP coalition in the upcoming budget session. Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had on Wednesday said his party Congress will bring the non-confidence motion against the Khattar government, accusing it of having "failed" on all fronts.

The budget session will start from February 20.

Replying to a question on no-confidence motion, Khattar said he has read the opposition's statement.

He said that he had told the opposition earlier that they must bring a no-confidence motion whenever a session comes to hear about the work done by the present government.

Otherwise, they just speak in any session without listening, he added.

A session with a no-confidence motion is naturally a session where the opposition would have to hear, Khattar said.

If this time, they bring the no-confidence motion then they will be compelled to hear about works carried out by his government, he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said it is possible that after hearing about the developmental works, some of them might change their stance and "we are ready for that too".

Khattar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Rewari AIIMS on February 16.

He will also address a gathering and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various other projects, informed Khattar.

In this regard, information about these projects has been sent to the Centre by the state government.

He said the prime minister will address the gathering under the theme of 'Viksit Bharat- Viksit Haryana'.

The PM's address will be planned in such a way that the residents can virtually listen, Khattar said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said the preparations are underway.

Khattar also hailed the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna, highest civilian award on former Prime Ministers, PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist Dr MS Swaminathan.

He stated these three personalities played significant roles in the nation's development.

He expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the central government for honouring these eminent figures with the Bharat Ratna. PTI CHS VSD AS AS AS