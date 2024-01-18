If oppn parties don't attend consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, it's their loss: Hema Malini

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said the January 22 consecration ceremony here will be a memorable moment while claiming that it will be the opposition parties' loss if they don't attend the event.

In an apparent reference to the deity being shifted from a makeshift tent to the newly built temple in Ayodhya, Malini said Lord Ram will be moving to a bigger house from a small one.

"The opposition parties say they are not coming (for the consecration ceremony), it is their loss. They say Ram is ours... that is also very good," the actor-turned-politician told PTI.

Malini said a lot of development was going on in Ayodhya.

"A lot of new hotels are coming up. When we used to plan visits here, we used to wonder where we could stay. Now Ayodhya is going to a world-class destination," she added.

She said the January 22 ceremony will be a tribute to all those who lost their lives in the struggle for the Ram temple. "Their souls will be happy now that the temple is being built," the MP added.

The Mahura MP said she was happy that she would be witnessing the ceremony and added that in the next one or two years the charm of the place will increase. PTI ABN IJT