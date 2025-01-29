If opposition raises codeine issue in assembly, government will answer: UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) Union minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said that if the opposition raises the issue of codeine in the assembly, the government will respond to it.

Speaking to reporters after an NDA meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Chaudhary said the House was meant to raise issues.

"They (opposition) will raise the issue of codeine, the government will give its reply. Because, our government is ready to discuss any issue," he said.

As far as the codeine issue is concerned, the Central government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government will not tolerate corruption and gundaism, and strict action will be taken, he added.

In an X post, Chaudhary the meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh, ministers Suresh Khanna, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad and Om Prakash Rajbhar and others.