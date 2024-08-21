If removed as minister for acting in films, will consider myself 'saved': Suresh Gopi

Kochi, Aug 21 (PTI) Actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi said on Wednesday that if he is removed as Union Minister of State for acting in films while holding his ministerial post, he would consider himself "saved".

Gopi also said that he has requested permission to commence shooting for the film 'Ottakomban', but has not received it yet.

"But I will start shooting for it on September 6," he said.

The Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said that there were 20-22 films he really wished to do after hearing the script, and has agreed to act in them.

When he sought permission from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in the films, he was asked how many.

"I said around 22. On hearing that, Amit Shah set aside my request letter. But he said permission will be given. Anyways, I will be here on September 6," Gopi said while speaking at an event held here by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

He said that he will bring three or four officials from the ministry along with him to help him carry out his ministerial duties and for that special arrangements would have to be made on the film sets.

"All this I want to do. So, if they remove me for it, I would consider myself saved. That is all I can say," he said.

Gopi said that he never wished to be a minister and still does not desire it.

"I bowed to their (his leaders) decision to make me a minister after they said that they were giving the post to me for the people of Thrissur who voted me to power and not for myself. I accepted that decision.

"I still obey my leaders and will continue to do so. But without my passion (cinema), I will die," he said. PTI HMP HMP ANE