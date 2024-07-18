If RJD comes to power in Bihar, quotas will be diverted to Muslims: BJP leader Tawde

Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Thursday cautioned the people of Bihar that if the RJD is voted to power, they might redirect the quotas from backward classes to Muslims.

Tawde, who also serves as the party's Bihar in-charge, made this remark during his address to the state executive meeting.

"The Congress robbed OBCs of their reservation benefits in Karnataka where the facility has been extended to Muslims. If Tejashwi Yadav wins the next assembly polls, the same thing could happen in Bihar. Workers of our party must explain this to the people", the BJP leader said.

He further added, "People must also be informed that the false campaign during the Lok Sabha polls, alleging that BJP aimed to amend the Constitution, was part of an international conspiracy to prevent Narendra Modi's return to power. Billionaire George Soros had splurged about Rs 6,000 crore for the purpose".

"No wonder, the amount of unaccounted cash recovered by Election Commission in raids during the polls was more than Rs 9,000 crore. Despite all this, the number of seats won by the BJP alone is more than the combined tally of the entire INDIA bloc. That is some cause for celebration", Tawde added.

In his more than 30 minutes long speech, the BJP leader lambasted the Congress and RJD for opposing "tribal woman" Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential polls.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win handsomely in next year's Bihar assembly polls, notching up "more than 200 seats" of the 243-strong House.

The state executive meeting was attended, among others, by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, who is also the Bihar BJP president, and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Also present on the occasion were former state BJP chiefs Nityanand Rai, currently the Union Minister of State for Home, and Sanjay Jaiswal, Lok Sabha member. Local MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also spoke on the occasion. PTI NAC MNB