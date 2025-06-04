If Sena (UBT) is serious about alliance, then Aaditya must take lead in talks: MNS leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan on Wednesday said if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is really serious about an alliance between the two parties, then its leader Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and meet Raj Thackeray.

He said a leader of "appropriate" stature in the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, should go to MNS president Raj Thackeray for discussions on a possible tie-up.

If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary, Mahajan maintained.

"If an alliance really has to happen then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes (for talks). There is common feeling among Marathi people to come together," he asserted.

Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray is son of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra then "we will also take them along".

Mahajan insisted there was no harm in this experiment of the politically estranged Thackeray cousins coming together.

"We (the MNS) had tried this experiment in 2014 and 2017. If they are serious then there is no issue in taking the lead," Mahajan said.

Cousins Uddhav and Raj have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos (Marathi speaking people) is not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained. PTI PR RSY