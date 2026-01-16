If something happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it: RSS chief Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said if something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it, as Bharat is "not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country".

Addressing an event here, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said Hindu society is traditionally inclusive and accepting, accommodating diversity in rituals, dress, food habits, language, caste and sub-caste, without allowing such differences to become causes of conflict.

"If something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it. It is not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country," Bhagwat said.

He said those who believe in assimilation and harmonious coexistence represent the true character of Hindu society and, by extension, the character of the country.

"This tradition has been preserved over centuries despite invasions and destruction, and people ensured the underlying values and dharma were not allowed to perish. Such people are called Hindus, and the land of such people is known as Bharat," Bhagwat asserted.

Bhagwat further said if people strive to be good, firm and honest, the country would also reflect those qualities on the global stage.

The world expects something from Bharat and the country would be able to contribute meaningfully, provided it has adequate strength and influence, he emphasised.

"Power comprises not only armed strength but also intellect and principles, and moral values gain wider acceptance when backed by strength," said the RSS chief. PTI ND BNM