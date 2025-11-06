If summoned, Manipur tribal students to boycott ‘biased’ NIA

Churachandpur (Manipur), Nov 6 (PTI) Several tribal student organisations of Manipur on Thursday asserted that they will be compelled to boycott the "biased" National Investigating Agency (NIA) if any member of the Kuki Zo community is summoned in the future.

In a joint press statement, the Zomi Students Federation, Kuki Students Organisation and the Hmar Students Association alleged that several incidents in recent months indicate a push towards suppressing voices.

Besides, "selective targeting of innocent society leaders by the National Investigation Agency" was also witnessed, it claimed.

It also claimed that a “high degree” of bias against the Kuki Zo people was found in the filing and handling of cases by the NIA.

The student bodies alleged that the four members of the United Kuki National Army, killed in an army operation, were youths dedicated to defending their land.

The statement came two days after four UKNA cadres were killed at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur district.

The four were buried on Thursday evening, hours after the post-mortem examination was conducted.

The ITLF, a tribal organisation, called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur town as a mark of “respect and mourning” from 12 noon on Thursday till the burial of the four is completed.

The shutdown, which was lifted around 5.30 pm, evoked a mixed response.

The main market areas of the town remained open while normal life was affected in certain pockets. PTI COR NN