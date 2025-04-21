If Uddhav and Raj reunite, Marathi manoos will benefit: Ramdas Kadam

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said on Monday if estranged Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj come together, the reunion will certainly be in the interest of Marathi manoos.

Kadam said when he was with the undivided Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar worked very hard to reconcile the two cousins.

However, Uddhav Thackeray never responded positively, he said.

"If two brothers are going to unite then it will definitely be in the interest of Marathi manoos," Kadam said.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible rapprochement with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands, nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos is not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Referring to the Shiv Sena (UBT's) drubbing in the state assembly polls, Kadam said since Uddhav has lost everything, he is trying to salvage the remains of his party with Raj's help.

Raj Thackeray is a large-hearted person but Uddhav will never allow Raj Thackeray to grow, he claimed.

Had Raj Thackeray been made the executive president of Shiv Sena in 2003, the party would not have split, the former minister added. PTI PR NSK