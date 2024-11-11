If voted to power in Jharkhand, BJP will set up committee to identify infiltrators: Amit Shah

Seraikela, Nov 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will set up a committee to identify illegal immigrants and drive them out, besides reclaiming the land "grabbed" by them.

Addressing a rally in Seraikela, Shah said a law would be enacted to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators on their marriage with tribal women.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," he said.

Shah claimed that Champai Soren was insulted when he raised the issue of illegal immigration and was forced to resign from the CM's post by Hemant Soren.

Accusing the leaders of the JMM, Congress and RJD of working for personal growth, he said, "Corrupt leaders of the JMM-led coalition will be sent behind bars if the BJP forms government in Jharkhand." Shah alleged that the JMM-led dispensation "devoured" Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre.

He promised that once the BJP is voted to power, it will ensure that if the Centre sends one rupee, 25 more paise is added to it by the state so that Rs 1.25 reaches the people.

Addressing another election rally in Tamar in Ranchi district, he called the Congress a "sinking ship" and said that it could not "save" Soren in the elections.

Shah alleged the ruling JMM-led coalition destroyed Jharkhand, and promised that the BJP would make it the most prosperous state in the next five years if it is voted to power.

He alleged that the JMM and Congress consider tribals as a mere "vote bank" and do not respect them.

"Tribals are facing extinction due to infiltrators who are the vote bank of the JMM-led coalition," he claimed.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that even "four generations of Rahul Gandhi" cannot restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI NAM/SAN SOM