New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer on Thursday said if the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is passed in Parliament, his party, along with other like-minded outfits, will challenge it in courts and a nationwide agitation will also be mounted against the "draconian and unconstitutional" legislation.

His remarks came days after a host of Muslim organisations and MPs joined hands under the aegis of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to stage a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill at the Jantar Mantar here.

"Our (the opposition's) strategy will be first to oppose it inside Parliament. We had vehemently opposed it when it was introduced. When it comes again following the report by the Parliament's joint committee, we will take a very strong stand against it and use all the powers vested with us against the Bill," Basheer told PTI in an interview here.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP from Kerala's Malappuram said the Bill is "draconian" and "ill-motivated".

"There is Waqf land worth crores in the country and the BJP has a dirty agenda to capture this land. It is using the parliamentary forum to loot. The biggest encroacher of Waqf properties is the government. It is glorifying the encroachment now and supporting it in an indirect way," Basheer said, adding that the INDIA opposition bloc stands united in opposing the Bill.

He alleged that the Centre will trigger a dispute when it wants to occupy a property and under the Bill, in case of a dispute, it will be decided by an officer appointed by the government.

"A lot of Waqf properties will be captured by the government in this manner," Basheer claimed.

"We will legally fight it. We have a strong case as this Bill is anti-democratic and violates the Constitution. So we will have success," the IUML floor leader in the Lok Sabha said.

Asked if the IUML will take the matter to the courts, Basheer said, "Not only the IUML, all like-minded parties will join hands." He also vowed to develop a mass agitation against the Bill throughout the country.

On the recent violence in Nagpur, Basheer alleged that those associated with the BJP-RSS were instrumental in fomenting trouble.

"They are adding fuel to fire. They have laid claims on ownership to places saying there were temples. The Places of Worship Act says no such disputes can be brought up after 1947. They are trying to nullify that Act. They are bringing new claims on mosques as they want to create such unrest. The BJP wants to create unrest and make capital out of it," the IUML MP alleged.

His remarks came after the Parliament's joint committee submitted its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The proposed legislation could be brought for passage in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session.

The 31-member panel on the Bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, has suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation even as the opposition members have disagreed with the report and submitted dissent notes.

The 655-page report of the panel was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The joint committee adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a 15-11 majority vote. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 last year, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.